StormX (STMX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.19 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $220.56 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

