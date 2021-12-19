Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,100 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

