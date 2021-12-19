Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE by 33.4% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after buying an additional 798,909 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

