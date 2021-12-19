Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $3,140,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $278.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

