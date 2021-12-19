Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 2,494 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

