Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $467.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.