Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

