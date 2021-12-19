Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 6,214 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

