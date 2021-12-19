Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.39. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

