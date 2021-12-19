Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.6% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.72.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

