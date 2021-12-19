Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $211.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

