Stream Protocol (STPL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.15 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

