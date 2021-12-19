Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys Shares of 116,468 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

