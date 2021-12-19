Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys Shares of 6,119 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

