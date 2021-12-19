Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $1.34 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.