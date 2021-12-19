Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $2.59 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 316,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 38,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.