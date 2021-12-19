Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $3.29 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.82. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.