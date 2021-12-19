Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

AFL opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

