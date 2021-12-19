Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Carrier Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

