Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases Shares of 8,676 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.17. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

