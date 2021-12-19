Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

