Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Shares of CB opened at $189.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

