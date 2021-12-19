Strs Ohio Acquires 10,200 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,327. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

