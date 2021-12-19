Strs Ohio Acquires 31,200 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2,228.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 116.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVA opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

