Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

NYSE ADS opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

