Strs Ohio Buys 15,311 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 185.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after buying an additional 1,764,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

