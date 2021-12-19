Strs Ohio Buys 2,800 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

