Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $45.18 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

