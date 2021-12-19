Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

