Strs Ohio Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

