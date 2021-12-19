Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

