Strs Ohio Invests $1.19 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $16,463,855.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,734,689. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

