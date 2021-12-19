Strs Ohio Purchases 1,705 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average of $156.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANH. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

