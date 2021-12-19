Strs Ohio Purchases 6,300 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

