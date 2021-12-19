Strs Ohio Purchases 6,442 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Hexcel stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

