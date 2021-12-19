Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after buying an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

