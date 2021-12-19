Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,191,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.