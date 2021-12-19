Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Man Group plc grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 616,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

