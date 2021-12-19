Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 10.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SSTK opened at $105.80 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

