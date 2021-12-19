Strs Ohio Sells 4,107 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,575 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $83.60 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

