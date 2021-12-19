Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $238.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $194.21 and a 52-week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

