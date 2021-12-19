Strs Ohio Takes $1.29 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

