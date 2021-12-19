Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

