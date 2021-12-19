Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

