SUKU Market Capitalization Achieves $62.52 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $62.52 million and $4.46 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.