Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,381 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

