Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of NanoString Technologies worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 73.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

