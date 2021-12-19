Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 8.96% of Quantum-Si worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,248,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $6.24 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

