Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 464,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

SRC stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

