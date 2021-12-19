Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.82% of TCG BDC worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 103.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $726.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

